BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 31.32%.
BCB Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BCBP traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.84. 97 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,119. The company has a market cap of $320.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.53. BCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.98.
BCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.62%.
Institutional Trading of BCB Bancorp
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of BCB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.
About BCB Bancorp
BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BCB Bancorp (BCBP)
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.