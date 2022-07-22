BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 31.32%.

BCB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCBP traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.84. 97 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,119. The company has a market cap of $320.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.53. BCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.98.

BCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

Institutional Trading of BCB Bancorp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BCB Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,327,000 after purchasing an additional 27,577 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 29.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 15,301 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 135.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 20,101 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $588,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the period. 31.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of BCB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

