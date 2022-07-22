Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Lifted to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BDRFY. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €105.00 ($106.06) to €107.00 ($108.08) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($111.11) to €121.00 ($122.22) in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €76.00 ($76.77) to €81.00 ($81.82) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €87.00 ($87.88) to €88.00 ($88.89) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.12. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $25.36.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

