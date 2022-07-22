Bella Protocol (BEL) Trading Down 3.7% Over Last Week

Bella Protocol (BEL) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00003248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bella Protocol has a market cap of $36.31 million and approximately $19.76 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bella Protocol Profile

Bella Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi. Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

