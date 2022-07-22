Benchmark Begins Coverage on Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CASY. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $240.63.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ CASY opened at $198.44 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $216.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.81.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 15.40%.

Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.