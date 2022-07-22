Berenberg Bank Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €60.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($60.61) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €46.00 ($46.46) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($27.27) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €70.00 ($70.71) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($37.37) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($84.85) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HelloFresh Price Performance

Shares of ETR HFG opened at €25.74 ($26.00) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €32.89 and its 200-day moving average price is €41.35. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of €27.02 ($27.29) and a 1-year high of €97.50 ($98.48). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.66.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.