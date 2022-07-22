Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.89. 13,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,438. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.72. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.11%.

Insider Transactions at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In other news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 1,274,279 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $31,474,691.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 22.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 16.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,577 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 66.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,848 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 12,684 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

