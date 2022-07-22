Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock.

BHLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Compass Point lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.40.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $27.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.72.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.11%.

In other news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 1,274,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $31,474,691.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,253,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,203,000 after purchasing an additional 51,437 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,820,311 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $81,705,000 after acquiring an additional 45,304 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,352,989 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $68,166,000 after acquiring an additional 56,505 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,847,465 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,523,000 after acquiring an additional 115,104 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,177,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

