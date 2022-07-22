Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) PT Lowered to $12.00

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 58.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Berry Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $612.16 million, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 2.41. Berry has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $12.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76.

Insider Activity

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $94.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Berry will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 538,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $6,136,487.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,739,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,151,743.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 254,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $2,883,815.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,227,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,410,126.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 538,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $6,136,487.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,739,398 shares in the company, valued at $88,151,743.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,607,222 shares of company stock worth $40,914,098. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Berry

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,564,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Berry during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,753,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Berry by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,380 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,818,000 after purchasing an additional 243,867 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry in the fourth quarter worth about $1,985,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry by 410.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 204,660 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berry

(Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Articles

