BiblePay Reaches Market Capitalization of $137,213.88 (BBP)

BiblePay (BBP) traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last week, BiblePay has traded 51.9% higher against the US dollar. One BiblePay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BiblePay has a market capitalization of $137,213.88 and approximately $86.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About BiblePay

BBP is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. BiblePay’s total supply is 2,552,987,248 coins. The official message board for BiblePay is forum.biblepay.org. BiblePay’s official website is biblepay.org. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BiblePay is a POBh cryptocurrency based on the Proof-of-Biblehash algorithm, an algorithm that compensates full nodes participation while preventing GPUs and ASIC by requiring full blockchain transaction referencing in the hashing function, along with chained bible verses. “

BiblePay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiblePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BiblePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

