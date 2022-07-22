Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Guggenheim to $190.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.36.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Performance

BIIB traded down $7.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.25. The stock had a trading volume of 842,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,124. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.39. Biogen has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $351.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 31.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Biogen by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.