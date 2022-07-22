Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Gap Down to $1.95

Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGOGet Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.95, but opened at $1.88. Bionano Genomics shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 11,351 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on BNGO shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Monday.

Bionano Genomics Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93. The company has a current ratio of 12.99, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 27.06% and a negative net margin of 450.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bionano Genomics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in Bionano Genomics by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Bionano Genomics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Bionano Genomics by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 9,665 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bionano Genomics by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

About Bionano Genomics



Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

Recommended Stories

