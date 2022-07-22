Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Gap Down to $1.95

Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.95, but opened at $1.88. Bionano Genomics shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 11,351 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on BNGO shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Monday.

Bionano Genomics Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93. The company has a current ratio of 12.99, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics ( NASDAQ:BNGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 27.06% and a negative net margin of 450.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in Bionano Genomics by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Bionano Genomics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Bionano Genomics by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 9,665 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bionano Genomics by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

