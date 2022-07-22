Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Trading Up 23.5%

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Rating) was up 23.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BITGF shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Biotage AB (publ) from SEK 293 to SEK 263 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. SEB Equity Research lowered shares of Biotage AB (publ) to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, SEB Equities lowered shares of Biotage AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 236 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Biotage AB (publ) alerts:

Biotage AB (publ) Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.80.

About Biotage AB (publ)

Biotage AB (publ) provides separation technologies in the areas of organic and analytical chemistry, biomolecules, and industrial scale up applications. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems and flash system accessories; normal, reversed, and speciality phase cartridges; plasmid purification solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biotage AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotage AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.