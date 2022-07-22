Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) PT Lowered to C$13.50

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.25 to C$11.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.05.

Birchcliff Energy Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BIREF opened at $6.86 on Monday. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 40.32%. The business had revenue of $225.77 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.96%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

