Bistroo (BIST) Reaches Market Cap of $758,963.64

Bistroo (BIST) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Bistroo has a market capitalization of $758,963.64 and $44,114.00 worth of Bistroo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bistroo has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bistroo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.33 or 0.00427913 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001583 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00015315 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001751 BTC.
- Orbler (ORBR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00161212 BTC.
About Bistroo
Bistroo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,565,302 coins. Bistroo’s official Twitter account is @BistrooIO.
Bistroo Coin Trading
