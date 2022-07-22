Biswap Trading Up 14.8% This Week (BSW)

Biswap (BSW) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Biswap has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. Biswap has a market cap of $97.15 million and $21.66 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Biswap coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001543 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001566 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015826 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001795 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00032763 BTC.
Biswap Profile
Biswap’s total supply is 313,479,769 coins and its circulating supply is 273,579,477 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX.
