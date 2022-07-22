Bitcoin Atom Price Tops $0.0888 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $1.64 million and $78.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for $0.0888 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

