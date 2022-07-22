Bitcoin Private Price Hits $0.94 on Top Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 27% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00004054 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $4.49 million and approximately $98.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.39 or 0.00269670 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00099387 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00074598 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000351 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

