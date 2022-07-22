Bitcoin SV Tops One Day Trading Volume of $96.51 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $58.52 or 0.00249281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $1.12 billion and $96.51 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,474.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.56 or 0.00539154 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005092 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00013802 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,120,989 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

