BitCore (BTX) Market Capitalization Hits $1.38 Million

BitCore (BTX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 22nd. BitCore has a market cap of $1.38 million and $132,279.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0761 or 0.00000335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitCore has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,744.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,541.16 or 0.06775979 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00023736 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00247956 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00110605 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.52 or 0.00657371 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.89 or 0.00544709 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005879 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitCore

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

