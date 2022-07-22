Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Trading Down 10.4%

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Rating) traded down 10.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.72 and last traded at C$1.73. 963,911 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,059,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Bitfarms Stock Down 11.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28. The company has a market cap of C$347.33 million and a P/E ratio of 7.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.00.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.