BitTorrent Trading 68.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 56.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $879.89 million and $43,279.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 68.9% higher against the dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000295 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00007169 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005204 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00008127 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004897 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004261 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000772 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BTTOLD is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

