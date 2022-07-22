BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $69.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $74.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.29.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 77.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.87.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $564,275.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,015.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $564,275.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,015.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $998,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,231,688.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,639 shares of company stock worth $2,981,849. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

