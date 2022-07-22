BlackHat Achieves Market Cap of $819,596.55 (BLKC)

BlackHat (BLKC) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 21st. One BlackHat coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BlackHat has traded up 83.2% against the US dollar. BlackHat has a total market capitalization of $819,596.55 and approximately $85,409.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015850 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00159389 BTC.

BlackHat Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 8,470,571 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,715 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin.

Buying and Selling BlackHat

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackHat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackHat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

