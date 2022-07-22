BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $64.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $75.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackLine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.89.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $67.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.78 and a 200-day moving average of $74.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $49.66 and a twelve month high of $135.00.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $120.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.57 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.37%. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $33,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,422.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $33,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,422.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $186,027.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,322.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $289,468. 9.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 3,036.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

