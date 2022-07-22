Blackstone Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.27 (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.27 per share by the asset manager on Monday, August 8th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th.

Blackstone has a dividend payout ratio of 89.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Blackstone to earn $6.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.4%.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.46. 352,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,689,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.77. Blackstone has a 52-week low of $86.97 and a 52-week high of $149.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.05). Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and sold 143,431 shares worth $5,714,050. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $169.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.73.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

