Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market capitalization of $176,349.18 and $38,510.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,201.63 or 1.00066628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00006166 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CRYPTO:BCUG) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

