BMO Capital Markets Increases Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Price Target to C$52.00

Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$46.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Winpak from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Winpak alerts:

Winpak Price Performance

WIPKF remained flat at $34.30 during trading on Friday. Winpak has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.61.

About Winpak

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.