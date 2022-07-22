BMO Capital Markets Lowers Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$13.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

HBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.03.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$4.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$4.07 and a 12-month high of C$11.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.30.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$479.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$511.94 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

