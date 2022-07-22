BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF (TSE:ZWE) Shares Up 1%

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF (TSE:ZWE – Get Rating) shares were up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$18.20 and last traded at C$18.20. Approximately 7,917 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 43,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.02.

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.00.

