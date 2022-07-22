Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BOWFF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.50 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$56.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.22.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOWFF opened at $35.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $31.78 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.22.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust ( OTCMKTS:BOWFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $93.38 million during the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 102.59% and a return on equity of 15.35%.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

