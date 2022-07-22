Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Has $832,000 Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.93. The stock had a trading volume of 14,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,538. The company has a market capitalization of $92.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.44 and a 200-day moving average of $216.20. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.21.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

