Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,369 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 21.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 788,805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,994,000 after acquiring an additional 55,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $40,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 97,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,609,552.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $10,661,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,237,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,435,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $40,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 97,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,609,552.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 394,534 shares of company stock worth $60,183,340. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.43. 6,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.41. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

