Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $222,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 815 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,152,000. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in Union Pacific by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 14,350 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Alley Co LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 68,898 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,357,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Union Pacific by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 14,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.82.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.69. The stock had a trading volume of 65,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,168. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.89. The company has a market capitalization of $134.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.