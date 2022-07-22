Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 25,539 shares during the period. Lyft makes up about 0.8% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lyft stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.90. 145,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,528,007. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $57.76.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $875.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LYFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lyft from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Lyft from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Argus cut their target price on Lyft from $72.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lyft from $64.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Lyft from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.48.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

