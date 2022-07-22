Boson Protocol Price Tops $0.26 on Major Exchanges (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001143 BTC on exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $22.01 million and $1.00 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,762,847 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol.

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

