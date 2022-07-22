Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $336.18, but opened at $306.88. Boston Beer shares last traded at $333.59, with a volume of 2,927 shares.

The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.23 by ($0.92). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.72 earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $331.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $660.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $389.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Beer

Institutional Trading of Boston Beer

In other Boston Beer news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $146,714.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,133.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 1,733.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -75.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.64.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

