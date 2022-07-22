Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,060 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2,671.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $131,105.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,328.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $131,105.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,328.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,504 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,633 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

META traded down $10.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.95. 453,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,652,590. The company has a market cap of $468.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.88.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $273.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.60.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

