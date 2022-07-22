Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 298,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 346,667 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 2.5% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $11,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 57,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 799,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,429,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $565,000. 53.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IAU traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $32.96. The stock had a trading volume of 204,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,864,810. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.39. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

