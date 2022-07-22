Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $4.88 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,225 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,554,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,052,794,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 558.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,777,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $636,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,883 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,066,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $378,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,300 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $206,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MU shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.42.

MU traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.73. 397,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,342,612. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.40 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.68. The stock has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

