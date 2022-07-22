Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 175.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at $934,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tronox in the first quarter valued at $2,446,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the first quarter worth about $31,550,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.33 per share, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,944,895.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson acquired 5,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.33 per share, with a total value of $91,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 324,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,944,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,564.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 13,000 shares of company stock worth $219,070. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tronox Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

TROX traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.37. Tronox Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $14.83 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.45.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.63 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.09%.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

