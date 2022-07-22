Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Invests $60,000 in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 457 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $364,024,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,579,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $383,831,000 after purchasing an additional 571,418 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,390,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $355,676,000 after purchasing an additional 568,093 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,831,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,437,000 after purchasing an additional 543,004 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Baidu by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,838,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $422,359,000 after purchasing an additional 413,667 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ BIDU traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,507. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of -19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.62 and a 1-year high of $182.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Baidu Profile

A number of research firms have commented on BIDU. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Baidu in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.06.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.