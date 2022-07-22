Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Invests $60,000 in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 457 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $364,024,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,579,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $383,831,000 after purchasing an additional 571,418 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,390,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $355,676,000 after purchasing an additional 568,093 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,831,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,437,000 after purchasing an additional 543,004 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Baidu by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,838,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $422,359,000 after purchasing an additional 413,667 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Baidu Stock Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ BIDU traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,507. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of -19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.62 and a 1-year high of $182.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.11.
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
