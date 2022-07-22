Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Makes New $137,000 Investment in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Enstar Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enstar Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Enstar Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Enstar Group by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ESGR traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $199.54. The stock had a trading volume of 256 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,214. Enstar Group Limited has a 12-month low of $190.99 and a 12-month high of $286.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.05 and a 200 day moving average of $244.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on ESGR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Insider Transactions at Enstar Group

In related news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 89,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $19,999,824.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,546,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,697.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.