Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Purchases 27,495 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,495 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,409,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125,811 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,490,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $728,277,000 after buying an additional 16,346,887 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at $46,325,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,857,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878,514 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 58,239,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $479,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,420 shares during the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ET stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 31,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,023,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $12.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 26,027 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

