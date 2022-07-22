Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Purchases 39,554 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 97.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,554 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 2.1% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.03. The company had a trading volume of 191,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,613,676. The stock has a market cap of $94.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.41 and its 200 day moving average is $105.60.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.52.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

