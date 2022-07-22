Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,650 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 498.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 190,860 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in E2open Parent in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in E2open Parent in the fourth quarter worth about $676,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ETWO. Loop Capital decreased their target price on E2open Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.
Shares of ETWO stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,619. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average is $8.39.
E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $144.15 million for the quarter. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 6.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.
