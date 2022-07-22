Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,650 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 498.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 190,860 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in E2open Parent in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in E2open Parent in the fourth quarter worth about $676,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETWO. Loop Capital decreased their target price on E2open Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Insider Activity at E2open Parent

E2open Parent Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, CEO Michael Farlekas purchased 12,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.18 per share, for a total transaction of $104,499.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,383.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Eva F. Huston sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $112,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Farlekas bought 12,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.18 per share, with a total value of $104,499.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 266,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,383.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $520,050. 5.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETWO stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,619. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average is $8.39.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $144.15 million for the quarter. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 6.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About E2open Parent

(Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.