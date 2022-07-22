Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Sells 113,181 Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,181 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EVgo were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in EVgo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of EVgo by 9,319.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,382 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in EVgo by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,991,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,481 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EVgo in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,168,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,626,000. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EVgo alerts:

EVgo Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE EVGO traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.60. The company had a trading volume of 22,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,124,907. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.48. EVgo, Inc. has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $19.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EVGO shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on EVgo in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded EVgo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EVgo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

EVgo Profile

(Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.