Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Price Performance

NYSE WLK traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,009. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.30. Westlake Co. has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $141.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.70.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 18.76%. Westlake’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is 6.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Westlake from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $122.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.45.

Insider Activity at Westlake

In related news, CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 12,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $1,757,271.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,410.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total transaction of $1,867,863.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,156.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 12,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $1,757,271.89. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,410.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,260 shares of company stock valued at $9,706,190 over the last three months. 73.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Westlake

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.