BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 440 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 440 ($5.26) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BP.B has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 472 ($5.64) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 540 ($6.46) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 450 ($5.38) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 610 ($7.29) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.37) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares stock opened at GBX 170.50 ($2.04) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £34.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 174.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 175.83. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 52 week low of GBX 167.56 ($2.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 197 ($2.36).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

