Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 244 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRMN opened at $107.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.51. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $92.53 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 52.61%.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

