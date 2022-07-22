Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 707 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,041 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in KBR by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in KBR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 14,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in KBR by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in KBR by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in KBR by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KBR. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on KBR in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $50.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $36.71 and a one year high of $56.94.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -64.00%.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $50,127.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 118,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,046.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,127.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,046.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,589.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,447 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,387.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

